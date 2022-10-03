Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,481 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.