Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.48. 8,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

