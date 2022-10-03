Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,253 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. 2,645,104 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

