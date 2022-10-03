Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,065 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 218,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,338. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49.

