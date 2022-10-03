Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 6,281 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USHY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. 7,278,261 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

