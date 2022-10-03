Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 5,089 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.