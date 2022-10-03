Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 521,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %

SYY stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.