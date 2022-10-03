Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.22. 265,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.