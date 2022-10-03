Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

