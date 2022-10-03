Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.07. 24,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

