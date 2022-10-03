Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.