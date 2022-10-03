Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.94.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
