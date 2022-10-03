Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded up $32.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,676.17. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,470. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,641.87 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,911.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,022.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.