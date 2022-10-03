Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 33674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,809 shares of company stock valued at $25,484,736 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Block to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

