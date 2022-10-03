BlitzPick (XBP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,043.00

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $114,929.56 and $1,043.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPick is https://reddit.com/r/BlitzPredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlitzPick Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

