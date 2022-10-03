Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

