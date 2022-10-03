Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.9 %

Blackstone stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. 92,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.42.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

