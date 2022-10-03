Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $83.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

