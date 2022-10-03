BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,004 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,429,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 505.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 611,321 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,119,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.01. 4,860,063 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

