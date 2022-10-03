BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MQY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.23. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

