BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

BKT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

BlackRock Income Trust’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Stories

