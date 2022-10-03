BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 882.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

