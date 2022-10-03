BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 882.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.6% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $53.90.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.