BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth about $1,844,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 14.93 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.41 and a twelve month high of 28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

