BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.79% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of JMIN opened at $34.51 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.