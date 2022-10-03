BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,241,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $553,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

