BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 887,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $23.90 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.