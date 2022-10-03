BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Invests $707,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 286,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 427,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 132,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,981,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

