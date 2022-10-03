BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for 1.7% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

