BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $122.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

