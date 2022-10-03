Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BLBX opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

