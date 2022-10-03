Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading 20% Higher

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 108,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 420,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.