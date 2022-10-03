BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Down 10.8% in September

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BJ stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.92. 1,915,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock worth $3,762,136. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

