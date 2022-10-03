Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. 59,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The business had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $42,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.