Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,309.00

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,854,190 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

