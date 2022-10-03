Bison Wealth LLC Sells 7,498 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

VTI stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

