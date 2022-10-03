Bison Wealth LLC Sells 141 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 140,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,395. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.