Bison Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 48,792 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.