Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 9,568 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. 27,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.