Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.95. 49,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,182. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

