Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,616 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,292,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,007. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.