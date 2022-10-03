Bison Wealth LLC Invests $524,000 in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIXY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

VIXY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 557,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

