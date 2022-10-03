Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 786,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,941,363. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

