Bison Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.21. 78,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,216. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.