Bison Wealth LLC Buys 190 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. 88,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,191. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

