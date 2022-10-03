Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:BIS)

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Bisalloy Steel Group news, insider Bernard (Bernie) Landy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,480.00 ($26,909.09).

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products. It serves mining, construction, general fabrication, and pressure vessel defense industries.

