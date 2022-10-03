BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $12,868.18 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $12,868.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

BLFS opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BioLife Solutions

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

