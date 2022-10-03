Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Bill.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.18. 1,741,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.97. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.