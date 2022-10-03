BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %
BHP Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. 3,093,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,934.11.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
