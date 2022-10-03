BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 10.2%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 60,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,026,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Trading Up 12.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $435.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Articles

