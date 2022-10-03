Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.85

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 4345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

