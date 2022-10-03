BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Price Performance

Shares of BEST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 54,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BEST has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $12.35.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.